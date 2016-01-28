DUBAI Jan 28 Saudi Arabian stocks firmed up on
Thursday as oil prices held above $30 a barrel, while Egypt
edged higher on modest volumes.
Brent futures were holding above $33, having risen 4
percent on Wednesday after Russian officials said they should
talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about output cuts
to bolster prices.
Saudi petrochemical stocks made solid gains in early trade,
with Saudi Basic Industries, the largest petrochemical
stock by market value, rising 2.6 percent. The sub-index
was up 2.6 percent, underpinning a 2.1 percent rise in
Riyadh's bourse.
Small and mid-cap insurance stocks, which are favoured by
speculative traders, also advanced, headed for a third day of
gains. Bupa Arabia, a mid-cap medical insurer, was up 3.1
percent after jumping 3.7 percent on Wednesday.
The recent sharp declines in share prices, following tumbles
in oil prices and overall bearish sentiment towards global
equities, have made them attractive buys to long-term investors.
"In the near future the strong correlation between oil
prices and Saudi's equity markets should fall as bargain buyers
return to buy back battered stocks," said Shiv Prakash, a senior
analyst at Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities
In Egypt, the main index edged up 0.1 percent in
thin trade, heading for a fourth day of gains.
Mid-cap stocks were the most traded stocks with Arabia
Investment Development and Qalaa Holdings, a private equity
firm, rising 2.3 and 0.8 percent respectively. But Amer Group
, a real estate developer, fell 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)