DUBAI Feb 3 The Saudi Arabian stock market was mixed in early trade on Wednesday as gains in many second- and third-tier speculative stocks offset another fall in petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) . Egypt's bourse moved in a narrow range.

The Saudi stock index was down 0.3 percent after 45 minutes of trade but gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 64.

SABIC dropped 1.1 percent after another slide of oil prices, bringing its losses in the past three days to 6.4 percent. Al Tayyar Travel sank 5.5 percent.

But low-priced shares such as Tihama Advertising rose; Tihama was up 5.8 percent.

Egypt's index was down 0.1 percent but Global Telecom jumped 4.5 percent and GB Auto rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)