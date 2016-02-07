DUBAI Feb 7 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt slipped in early trade on Sunday, erasing some of their
gains in the previous session after oil prices reversed and
global markets sold off at the end of last week.
In Riyadh, the index slid 0.5 percent in thin trade,
dragged down by the petrochemical sector. Saudi Arabia
Fertilizer (SAFCO) and Yanbu National Petrochemical
were each down more than 1.5 percent.
But some shares were faring better because of positive
corporate actions. Saudi Cement rose 2.0 percent after
the company recommended a dividend distribution of 3.00 riyals
per share for the second half of 2015, versus a proposed
dividend of 2.5 riyals a year earlier.
Egypt's index slid 0.3 percent, erasing some of the
previous session's 2.2 percent gain. On Thursday the index
triggered a minor bullish right triangle formed by the highs and
lows since mid-January and pointing up to around 6,750 points.
Orascom Telecom tumbled as much as 5.0 percent in
the first minutes of trade. But the conglomerate's plan to form
a financial power centre with the anticipated acquisition of CI
Capital from Commercial International Bank is a net
positive in the long run, said a note by Sigma Capital.
Palm Hills traded up 1.7 percent after Egypt's
second-largest listed property developer reported a 128 percent
jump in fourth-quarter net profit to 203.5 million Egyptian
pounds ($26 million). It also proposed its first cash dividend,
0.15 pound per share, and a bonus share issue of one for 20.
"Revenues stood at 957 million Egyptian pounds, beating our
forecast of 664 million Egyptian pounds, on higher-than-expected
deliveries of villas, apartments and chalets," said a note by
Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage.
In 2016, Palm Hills is expected to have a strong year in
terms of both off-plan sales and deliveries, the note added.
