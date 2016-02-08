BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand
DUBAI Feb 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Monday after oil prices firmed, while real estate shares supported Egypt's market.
The Saudi index climbed 0.7 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade as petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries gained 1.1 percent.
Most activity focused on second- or third-tier stocks, however, with property developer Al Andalus jumping 5.0 percent.
AlTayyar Travel rose 2.1 percent after the Capital Market Authority approved a small capital increase by the company which aims to finance an acquisition.
Egypt's index added 0.7 percent as Palm Hills gained 1.3 percent. On Sunday, Egypt's second-largest listed property developer reported a 128 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed its first cash dividend, though the stock closed flat in its initial reaction to the news.
Among other real estate firms, Talaat Mostafa rose 1.0 percent and Emaar Misr climbed 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)
May 18 (Reuters) Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2017 ended Sep 30, 2016 to Sep 30, 2017 to Mar 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST