DUBAI Feb 9 Egypt's stock market fell more than
2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, following global shares
lower, while Riyadh's index slipped as local traders cashed out
of speculative shares.
Egypt's main index tumbled 2.1 percent. Palm Hills
Development was down 3.0 percent and was the most
heavily traded stock, after the real estate developer posted
strong quarterly earnings early this week.
Commercial International Bank, an Egyptian share
favoured by international fund managers, retreated 3.7 percent.
Egypt's central bank has been striving to maintain
stability in the currency over the past several months, but
foreign investors are still jittery about the possibility of a
devaluation and the negative impact it would have on their
investment returns and companies' earnings.
Sources told Reuters that General Motors had temporarily
suspended its operations in Cairo because of the hard currency
shortage - a sign of how serious the country's economic slump
remains.
In Riyadh, the index was down 0.2 percent as
investors cashed out of small and mid-cap stocks, which had
helped lift the index by 0.2 percent on Monday.
"It's a stock picker's market at this point," said a
Jeddah-based stock broker. "Traders are buying speculative
stocks to book a quick profit and either cash out or rotate into
the blue chips."
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance dropped 3.7 percent,
after jumping 8.1 percent in the previous session. However,
leading petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries was
up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)