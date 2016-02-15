DUBAI Feb 15 Saudi Arabian stocks rose early on
Monday after the central bank raised banks' loan-deposit ratio,
while a rebound in global markets helped to lift Egypt's bourse.
The Saudi central bank, seeking to ease tightening liquidity
caused by low oil prices, increased the ratio of deposits that
commercial banks can lend to 90 percent from 85 percent,
industry sources told Reuters .
That may not make much difference in the long term to the
pressures on Saudi banks, which face deteriorating credit
quality as the economy slows as well as demands on their funds
from heavy government bond issuance. The three-month Saudi
interbank offered rate edged up on Monday to 1.73125
percent from 1.72875 percent.
But the central bank's move was a welcome effort by
authorities to support the sector, and the Saudi banking stock
index climbed 1.7 percent in the opening minutes.
The overall Saudi equities index rose 0.9 percent as
petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries SE> gained 1.2
percent.
But Arabian Cement dropped 1.1 percent after it
said it was proposing a cash dividend for the second half of
2015 of 2.5 riyals per share, down from 3.25 riyals a year ago.
In Egypt, the stock index gained 0.7 percent as
Asian stocks rallied. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was up 2.4 percent.
Beltone Financial soared 10 percent for the third
straight trading day. Commercial International Bank
accepted billionaire Naguib Sawiris's bid to buy its investment
arm CI Capital, market sources said on Sunday. Sawiris's Orascom
Telecom plans to merge CI Capital with Beltone.
Orascom rose 1.9 percent on Monday.
Giza General Contracting jumped 11.1 percent in
heavy trade after a disclosure statement showed a purchase of
1.17 million shares in it by a related party.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)