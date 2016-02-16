DUBAI Feb 16 A recovery in oil prices coupled with the central bank's move to ease banking sector liquidity this week helped lift Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Tuesday, while stronger global bourses encouraged buying in Egyptian shares.

Riyadh's index was up 1.5 percent in the early afternoon after climbing 2.8 percent at one stage. It was heading for its second day of gains in a broad-based rally as investors bought back stocks after the central bank lifted local banks' maximum loan-deposit ratio to 90 percent from 85 percent.

But the index came off its highs after Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela agreed on Tuesday to freeze their oil output at January levels providing other major producers followed suit. Oil prices rose in anticipation of the announcement and fell back slightly afterwards.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest petrochemical producer, was up 3.0 percent.

The banking sector, which helped lift the main index 2.4 percent on Monday, added a further 1.1 percent.

Dar Al Arkan fell 1.1 percent after the real estate developer downgraded its credit rating to B1 with negative outlook from VA3 with stable outlook.

Rehan Akbar, a Moody's assistant vice-president, said in a statement: "The rating downgrade and negative outlook reflect our view of the interlinkages between the weakening operating and macroeconomic environment that could continue to negatively impact Dar Al Arkan."

Egypt's main benchmark was up 1.5 percent with Orascom Telecom (OTMT), the most traded stock, adding 3.6 percent after gaining 3.7 percent on Monday.

Beltone Financial soared 9.9 percent, heading for a fourth straight trading day of strong gains. The financial firm is advising on 10 mergers and acquisitions this year worth over 60 billion Egyptian pounds ($7.66 billion), its managing director said on Monday, as investors seek pockets of opportunity amid economic gloom.

But the chronic dollar shortage in Cairo, which has underpinned foreign investors' capital flight from the Egyptian stock market for several months, has not improved.

The Egyptian pound weakened to 9 against the dollar on the black market for the first time ever on Monday from 8.85 a day earlier, as people rushed to buy the U.S. currency, two traders told Reuters. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)