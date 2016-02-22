DUBAI Feb 22 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt advanced in early trade on Monday after oil prices
rebounded moderately, helping lift international bourses.
Riyadh's index edged up 0.6 percent as the
petrochemical sector rose 0.9 percent with its largest
constituent, Saudi Basic Industries, gaining 0.7
percent. Brent futures were up 2.3 percent at $33.76 a
barrel.
"A confirmation of a bullish trend in stock markets will
only come when we see hard evidence that oil prices have
healed," said a Dubai-based analyst.
The majority of small and mid-cap stocks in the insurance
sector climbed as local traders accumulated shares. Insurers
SABB Takaful and AlAhli Takaful each surged
more than 5.0 percent.
But home appliance manufacturer Shaker Group fell
2.6 percent after the company announced on Monday it would not
distribute dividends for 2015 to support future growth. Analysts
at Riyadh-based NCB Capital had estimated the company would
distribute 1.5 riyals per share; last year the cash distribution
was 1.4 riyals.
Similarly, United Electronics was down 0.8 percent
after the electronics retailer said it would hold back on cash
dividend distributions for the fourth quarter of 2015 to finance
its expansion plans. The company paid 1 riyal per share in the
first half of 2015.
Last month the retailer reported a 9.5 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profits with the top line jumping 17.0 percent.
Egypt's main index rose 1.0 percent, adding to the
1.1 percent gain on Sunday. Beltone Financial surged
10 percent, its daily limit. It has more than doubled in the
past nine trading days on expectations that its new owner,
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, will build it
into a financial powerhouse.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)