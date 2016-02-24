DUBAI Feb 24 The petrochemical sector was the
main drag on Riyadh's stock index in early trade on Wednesday
after oil extended its decline, while Egypt's benchmark
retreated as investors' mood soured.
The Riyadh index was down 1.2 percent in the first
hour as Saudi Basic Industries, the largest listed
petrochemical stock, shed 2.4 percent. Brent oil futures
were trading below $33 a barrel.
The Saudi retail sub-sector index fell 1.1 percent
with Al Othaim Markets, a supermarket chain, down 0.9
percent although the board recommended a cash dividend of 2.00
riyals per share for 2015, up from 2014 and above NCB Capital's
forecast of 1.75 riyals.
The retail sector may be hurt this year by the erosion of
consumers' purchasing power after inflation spiked in January.
On Tuesday the kingdom's statistics department said consumer
price inflation hit 4.3 percent year-on-year, the highest since
the data series began in 2012, after austerity measures in the
state budget raised costs of electricity, water and gasoline.
"Looking ahead, we anticipate domestic inflationary pressure
to intensify during 2016, driven by second-round effects
stemming from the recent energy price reforms," said a research
note by Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment.
Egypt's main benchmark fell 0.4 percent in
lethargic trade. Palm Hills Development and Global
Telecom Holding each dropped more than 2.5 percent.
But Beltone Financial continued to rocket, jumping
9.9 percent. The stock has more than doubled in price in the
last ten trading sessions.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)