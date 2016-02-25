DUBAI Feb 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Thursday as local traders accumulated shares
in small and mid-cap stocks, while Egypt edged up in thin
trading volumes.
Riyadh's index added 0.7 percent with Tihama
Advertising and insurer Alinma Tokio Marine
each jumped over 5.0 percent.
Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group added 2.6 percent
after the tourism company announced a cash dividend of 1.25
riyals per share for the second half of 2015, taking the total
for last year to 2.5 riyals per share, in line with 2014
payouts. Some other Saudi firms have been cutting dividends as
the economy slows and funding becomes more difficult.
The petrochemical sector also rose with Saudi Basic
Industries adding 0.7 percent.
In Cairo, the index edged up 0.4 percent in thin
trade with the most active stocks barely moving. Beltone
Financial, which has more than doubled its share price
over the past 10 trading sessions, had not yet traded.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)