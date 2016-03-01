DUBAI, March 1 Petrochemical shares lifted Riyadh's stock index in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices firmed overnight above $36 a barrel, while Egypt slid as investors worried about a possible interest rate hike.

The Saudi index was up 1.3 percent at 6,169 points, rising above technical resistance at the early February and end-January peaks of 6,056-6,099 points.

Petrochemical stocks helped lift the bourse as Saudi Basic Industries added 2.4 percent and Saudi Kayan rose 1.0 percent in high volumes.

Telecommunications also attracted considerable activity with Zain Saudi and Atheeb each adding more than 2.0 percent.

But Egypt's index edged down 0.6 percent in the first 45 minutes of trade in feeble volume. Orascom Telecom , the most heavily traded stock, fell 1.7 percent. It was up by the same percentage on Monday.

Expectations Egypt's interest rate will be hiked next month have increased. The Finance Ministry cancelled Monday's five-year treasury bond issue, while the average yield on the 10-year bond jumped more than 21 basis points.

But Beltone Financial soared 9.9 percent, after more than doubling over the last two weeks. Earlier this week the financial unit of Orascom Telecom signed a share purchase agreement to buy CI Capital, the investment banking arm of Commercial International Bank. CIB was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)