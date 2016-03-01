DUBAI, March 1 Petrochemical shares lifted
Riyadh's stock index in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices
firmed overnight above $36 a barrel, while Egypt slid as
investors worried about a possible interest rate hike.
The Saudi index was up 1.3 percent at 6,169 points,
rising above technical resistance at the early February and
end-January peaks of 6,056-6,099 points.
Petrochemical stocks helped lift the bourse as Saudi Basic
Industries added 2.4 percent and Saudi Kayan
rose 1.0 percent in high volumes.
Telecommunications also attracted considerable activity with
Zain Saudi and Atheeb each adding more than
2.0 percent.
But Egypt's index edged down 0.6 percent in the
first 45 minutes of trade in feeble volume. Orascom Telecom
, the most heavily traded stock, fell 1.7 percent. It
was up by the same percentage on Monday.
Expectations Egypt's interest rate will be hiked next month
have increased. The Finance Ministry cancelled Monday's
five-year treasury bond issue, while the average yield on the
10-year bond jumped more than 21 basis points.
But Beltone Financial soared 9.9 percent, after
more than doubling over the last two weeks. Earlier this week
the financial unit of Orascom Telecom signed a share purchase
agreement to buy CI Capital, the investment banking arm of
Commercial International Bank. CIB was down 0.8
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Catherine Evans)