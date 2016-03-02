DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Wednesday on the back of gains in oil prices,
while the acquisition of an investment banking operation in
Egypt sparked interest in that sector as a whole, pushing up the
Cairo market.
The Saudi index added 0.5 percent to 6,208 points in
the first hour of trade. On Tuesday, it broke technical
resistance at the early February and end-January peaks of
6,056-6,099 points, triggering a bullish right triangle pointing
up to around 6,850 points.
Heavyweight stocks such as Saudi Basic Industries
moved little and much activity focused on smaller speculative
stocks such as National Agricultural Development, up
by its 10 percent daily limit.
Egypt's index rose 0.4 percent with several
investment banking and financial services firms attracting
interest after Beltone Financial signed a share
purchase agreement this week to buy CI Capital, the investment
banking arm of Commercial International Bank.
Beltone again jumped its 10 percent limit on Wednesday,
bringing its gains since Feb. 9 to 230 percent. This helped to
pull fresh buying into other members of the sector; EFG Hermes
gained 1.1 percent and Prime Holding rose
6.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)