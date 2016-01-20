DUBAI Jan 20 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt tumbled in early trade on Wednesday as investors sold off
aggressively across the board after renewed weakness in oil
prices and global equity markets.
Riyadh's index erased Tuesday's gains and dropped
more than 4 percent in the opening minutes, nearing a multi-year
closing low hit on Monday. Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic
Industries slumped 4.2 percent.
Al Tayyar tumbled 7.0 percent. The tourism and
travel group posted a 6.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit
to 215 million riyals ($57.3 million); analysts at Aljazira
Capital and Osool & Bakheet Investment Co had expected 286.3
million riyals and 296.4 million riyals.
Bank stocks were also coming under pressure with all major
lenders falling more than 2.0 percent.
Arab National Bank traded down 4.8 percent. The
lender made a net profit of 594.4 million riyals in the three
months to Dec. 31, a 5.5 percent fall; analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast on average 691.2 million riyals.
Khodari, a construction firm, slumped 8.4 percent
after it swung to a fourth-quarter loss as margins and revenue
fell and financial charges increased. The company made a loss of
1.04 million riyals; it had also reported a loss for the third
quarter.
In Egypt, the index slumped 3.2 percent in response
to Asian stock markets' decline. Orascom Telecom fell
6.9 percent, wiping out all of Tuesday's 5.5 percent gain, and
investment firm Qalaa Holdings traded down 3.0
percent, falling back towards a record low close.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)