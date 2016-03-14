DUBAI, March 14 Saudi Arabia's stock market slid in early trade on Monday as investors booked profits in the petrochemical sector.

Riyadh's index fell 0.2 percent in the first hour of trade, erasing Sunday's gains; blue chip Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.3 percent and Saudi Kayan dropped 1.9 percent.

Sectors seen as relatively immune to a global or local economic downturn showed some resilience, however, with Savola Group, the largest food producer in the Gulf, adding 0.2 percent to 41.60 riyals.

"Store expansion and revenue growth from the food segment are expected to be the key growth drivers for Savola," said a note by Riyadh-based NCB Capital.

It added that Savola was considerably undervalued compared to peers, trading at forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7 times compared to a weighted average of 15.3 times for the sector. NCB set a price target of 54.7 riyals for the stock. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)