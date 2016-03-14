DUBAI, March 14 Saudi Arabia's stock market slid
in early trade on Monday as investors booked profits in the
petrochemical sector.
Riyadh's index fell 0.2 percent in the first hour of
trade, erasing Sunday's gains; blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
slipped 0.3 percent and Saudi Kayan dropped
1.9 percent.
Sectors seen as relatively immune to a global or local
economic downturn showed some resilience, however, with Savola
Group, the largest food producer in the Gulf, adding
0.2 percent to 41.60 riyals.
"Store expansion and revenue growth from the food segment
are expected to be the key growth drivers for Savola," said a
note by Riyadh-based NCB Capital.
It added that Savola was considerably undervalued compared
to peers, trading at forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7
times compared to a weighted average of 15.3 times for the
sector. NCB set a price target of 54.7 riyals for the stock.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)