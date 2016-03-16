DUBAI, March 16 Egyptian stocks rose in early
trade on Wednesday, heading for a third straight session of
gains after the central bank devalued the currency. Saudi Arabia
edged down, dampened by banks after Moody's cut its outlook for
the sector.
Cairo's main index gained 1.4 percent; it has
climbed over 10 percent in the past two days on hopes that the
devaluation will draw capital back to the country.
"There is substantial foreign money flowing in from abroad,"
said a fund manager at a major Cairo financial firm. "The
devaluation immediately made it 15 percent cheaper for foregners
to invest."
The real estate sector continued to rally for a third
session with Talaat Mostafa Group and Palm Hills
adding 5.3 and 2.4 percent respectively. Investors are
allocating funds into the segment as they expect locals will
purchase property as a store of value against an expected spike
in inflation after the currency dropped.
But the central bank is expected to raise interest rates on
Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in an attempt to defend the
Egyptian pound from a further drop. The fund manager said the
pound was likely to stay stable while it absorbed the inflows of
funds, and that while further devaluation was possible, it was
unlikely to happen before July.
The banking sector was the main drag on Riyadh's index
, which edged down 0.1 percent.
Moody's revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia's banking
system to negative from stable, saying persistently low oil
prices and lower government spending would weigh on the sector
as credit risk started to rise. The agency sees average oil
prices at $33 a barrel in 2016 and around $38 in 2017.
National Commercial Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi
each fell 1.5 percent.
The Moody's action was not surprising after the agency put
the Saudi sovereign on review for a possible downgrade earlier
this month, but it underlined continuing risks for the Gulf.
"Banks will continue to remain exposed to event risk
stemming from high single party exposures," Moody's said.
The Saudi petrochemical sector was resilient, adding 0.1
percent with heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries up 0.7
percent.
