DUBAI Dec 24 A rebound in oil prices and global equities boosted Middle East stock markets on Thursday, though trading volumes were moderate because of the absence of many foreign investors for Christmas and the approach of Saudi Arabia's budget announcement.

The Saudi stock index climbed 0.7 percent, with much activity focusing on second- or third-tier speculative stocks favoured by local investors such as Saudi Printing and Packaging Co, up 5.0 percent, and Saudi Fisheries, up 4.7 percent.

Blue chips underperformed, with Saudi Basic Industries dropping 0.6 percent.

Kingdom Holding, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, surged 6.3 percent after saying it had led a group of investors that bought 5.3 percent of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc for $247.7 million.

Qatar's index added 0.6 percent on the back of a strong rebound by drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, which was the most heavily traded stock and gained 5.7 percent.

Qatar International Islamic Bank rose 3.0 percent after saying it had signed an agreement with Moroccan bank CIH to establish a bank in Morocco - marking the Qatari institution's entry into the Moroccan banking sector.

Egypt, reopening after a public holiday, gained 0.6 percent. Orascom Telecom jumped 9.5 percent; it has been strong since Commercial International Bank said last week it had accepted a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($128 million) offer from Orascom to buy its investment bank subsidiary CI Capital.

The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman bourses were shut for public holidays. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)