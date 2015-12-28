DUBAI Dec 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market was
generally little changed early on Monday as traders cautiously
awaited the release of the kingdom's 2016 state budget, while
Egypt recouped some of previous session's losses.
The Saudi index rose in the opening minutes but then
came well off its highs and after 80 minutes of trade, was up
just 0.2 percent.
However, Saudi Electricity Co (STC) and National
Gas and Industrialization Co surged 9.9 and 6.8
percent respectively. The budget may include rises in
electricity and natural gas feedstock prices, which could boost
the bottom lines of Saudi Electricity while squeezing
petrochemical firms.
"Before such a big announcement, speculative activities take
the driver's seat," said Nateer al-Mahdi, a portfolio mananger
at Saudi's Riyad Capital, adding that STC could be sold if
electricity price rises were confirmed.
In an unprecendeted move, a senior official of state oil
giant Saudi Aramco and the ministers of Economy and Planning,
Finance, and Water and Electricity will appear at a news
conference on the budget on Monday afternoon.
"The reforms may target the industrial sector before they
impact the consumer," said Santhosh Balakrishnan, head of equity
research at Riyad Capital.
"But what the markets are really looking for is indications
as to which sectors will be mostly impacted as a result of those
reforms."
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark rose 0.5 percent in
thin trade with second-tier stocks making solid gains. Arabia
Investments and GB Auto were top performers,
gaining 6.4 and 1.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)