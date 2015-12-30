DUBAI Dec 30 Saudi Arabia's stock index moved
sideways early on Wednesday as a negative reaction to austerity
measures in the 2016 state budget largely faded, while Egypt
rose in a broad-based rally.
The Saudi index was flat after 20 minutes of trade.
Petrochemical stocks remained weak after sinking on Tuesday in
response to gas feedstock price hikes in the budget; Saudi Basic
Industries, which said its total annual costs before
minority interests would rise around 5 percent next year as a
result, fell 1.6 percent.
In the market as a whole, however, there were as many
gainers as losers. Telecommunications firm Mobily rose 3.9
percent after saying it had agreed with the majority of its
lenders to waive a breach of covenant under loan facilities
totalling 12.1 billion riyals ($3.23 billion).
Egypt's index surged 1.9 percent. Palm Hills
Development climbed 2.5 percent and Ezz Steel
, which said it had narrowed its net loss in the third
quarter of this year by 21.5 percent from a year earlier, rose
1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)