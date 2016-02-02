DUBAI Feb 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in
early trade on Tuesday after oil prices pulled back, but Egypt's
bourse climbed in a broad rally.
The Saudi index slid 0.8 percent in the first 40
minutes as petrochemical stocks, which had surged late last week
in response to a rebound of oil prices, lost further ground.
Saudi Basic Industries dropped 1.5 percent.
Saudi Telecom, which had climbed 2.0 percent on
Monday after saying it would buy a further 25.8 percent of
Kuwait's Viva for 1.59 billion riyals ($424 million),
taking majority control of its affiliate, fell back 0.8 percent.
But Egypt's index gained 1.4 percent, erasing
Monday's similarly sized loss. All of the 10 most heavily traded
stocks rose with Egyptian Iron & Steel up 4.1 percent.
Real estate stocks outperformed with Palm Hills Development
up 4.8 percent and Emaar Misr rising 2.9
percent to 2.16 Egyptian pounds after Prime Holding started
coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a fair value
estimate of 3.94 pounds.
