DUBAI Nov 15 Saudi stocks fell sharply in late
trade on Tuesday on what fund managers described as heavy
profit-taking, particularly in banks.
The main market index, which had jumped 22 percent
between mid-October and Sunday, dropped as much as 4.3 percent
in the afternoon before partially recovering to stand 2.6
percent lower.
Among major losers, Banque Saudi Fransi sagged 4.9
percent. Petrochemicals held up relatively well.
One Saudi fund manager said the market had been supported by
local and government funds and when these stopped buying on
Tuesday, profit-taking pressure quickly pushed stocks down.
Some investors had been hoping that international index
compiler MSCI, which announced revisions to its indexes late on
Monday, would start the process of upgrading Saudi Arabia to
emerging market status, two fund managers said. There was
disappointment when this did not happen.
