By Sherine El Madany and Praveen Menon
CAIRO/DUBAI, Feb 8 A strong performance by
Egypt's stock market in the last few days, despite a string of
negative political and economic news, suggests the market's
year-long downtrend has ended and investors will continue
flocking back.
Stone-throwing protesters clashed with riot police this week
in violence triggered by last week's deaths of 74 people at a
soccer match, while the government risks losing U.S. military
aid in a dispute over foreign-funded democracy groups. The
central bank revealed this week that foreign reserves continued
to fall rapidly in January, threatening a currency crisis.
But the Egyptian stock index climbed 2.7 percent on
Wednesday, erasing losses suffered in the days after the soccer
disaster, as investors focused instead on signs that the ruling
military might be willing to accelerate the transition to
civilian rule. This issue, rather than Egypt's economic problems
or the level of street violence, is for now the key issue for
many investors.
Officials announced on Monday that the new date for
presidential election nominations was March 10; previously it
had been set for around mid-April.
"The sentiment is now that the political environment in
Egypt is steadily heading towards a civilian power transfer,"
said Mohamed Kotb of Naeem Brokerage.
"This market rally will be sustainable, especially because
stocks are still relatively cheap for international investors."
The index is still 35 percent below a peak hit in January
last year, just before the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.
Rising trading volumes, which have increased by about 50 percent
since last month, suggest stocks could be poised to rise across
the board, especially blue chips, Kotb said.
"The market exit that occurred in 2011, I think, is now
reversed and investors are coming back."
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) may be
a focus for the market next week. It surged 7 percent on
Wednesday after its founder Naguib Sawiris discussed expansion
plans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in a Reuters
interview.
OTMT's subsidiary mobile phone company Mobinil
also soared this week on unconfirmed market talk of a
reorganisation of shareholdings between the two companies.
DUBAI
Buoyed by rises in global markets, Dubai is up 10
percent so far this year, helped by an unexpected advance in the
real estate and construction sector, after a 17 percent drop in
the main index last year. Trading volumes have risen about 50
percent from last year's levels.
But initial announcements of fourth-quarter earnings have
been mixed, and the market's future direction is likely to be
determined by earnings from blue chips which are expected to
report in the coming week, including Emaar Properties,
Dubai's leading builder Arabtec, and bank Emirates NBD
"The Dubai market needs to take a breather...a lot of
speculation and rumours have driven the stocks up in the
property sector, but the fundamentals do not match," said Nadi
Bargouti, head of asset management at Shuaa Asset Management.
House prices and rents in Dubai have fallen as much as 60
percent since their peak in 2008, forcing many companies to
abandon projects and some to restructure their debts.
Institutional and retail investors are now taking steps back
into the sector, but in the absence of clear signs that property
prices have bottomed, the rally is tentative.
Emaar's 2011 earnings may set the tone for this year,
analysts said.
"If we don't see good fourth-quarter earnings for Emaar, it
will give us an indication of what is in store for the sector in
2012, especially when it comes to operating income," said Samer
al-Jaouni, general manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage.
Abu Dhabi's approval last month of a raft of infrastructure
and property projects, including delayed plans for branches of
the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, was seen by investors as a
sign of support for the sector from the government.
Arabtec, which was one of the contractors behind the
construction of the world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa in Dubai,
is expected to bag at least some of the Abu Dhabi contracts. Its
shares have surged nearly 70 percent this year, though many
traders believe the spike may not be justified.
"We are seeing retail buying coming back, which is a good
indication for the market," said Adel Nasr at United Securities
in Muscat.
"If the Dubai market continues to rally, then Oman will
benefit because sentiment here is closely correlated to the
Dubai market. We have some concerns regarding Greece at the
moment but if this is resolved, we should see a strong rally in
the Gulf markets."
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by assets, will announce
fourth-quarter results next Wednesday.
"The banking sector has so far been mixed in its
fourth-quarter earnings. Some banks gave a generous dividend but
some others have been struggling with provisions," said
al-Jaouni.