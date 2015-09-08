* Two people dead, hundreds hospitalised in Lebanon
* Fewer air strikes in Syria as dust fills sky
* Clouds engulf Israel, Jordan and Cyprus, fights diverted
NICOSIA/BEIRUT, Sept 8 A heavy sandstorm swept
across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people
and hospitalising hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting
and air strikes in neighbouring Syria.
Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus where
aircraft were diverted to Paphos from Larnaca airport as
visibility fell to 500 metres.
"We have had sandstorms before, but not of this intensity.
It's very rare for this time of year too and it's covering the
entire region," a Cypriot metrological office official told
Reuters.
There were fewer air strikes in Syria on Monday as the storm
engulfed the sky, said Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.
People across the region posted pictures online of huge
clouds of billowing dust. Dust storms frequently hit the Middle
East during the summer but usually concentrate on Iraq and Gulf
region where clouds of sand are whipped up from arid areas.
Lebanon's Health Ministry said two people had died as a
result of the storm and 750 people had been hospitalised with
breathing problems.
The ministry warned people to stay indoors, especially those
with health issues, pregnant women and the elderly, and only to
venture outside with face masks.
HEALTH WARNINGS
Visibility was reduced to several hundred metres by the sea
in Lebanon's capital Beirut where people moved sluggishly in
sweltering humidity and some workers wore surgical masks.
In the northern coastal city of Tripoli, shops and
restaurants remained shut in the stifling weather.
The Red Cross in Lebanon said 130 people had been taken to
hospital complaining of breathing problems in the eastern Bekaa
Valley and northern district of Akkar on Monday and Tuesday.
Lebanon's weather department in the civil aviation authority
said the storm would continue into Wednesday with humidity
between 65-85 percent, state news agency NNA reported.
The dust would begin to dissipate late on Wednesday, it
added.
Several people needed treatment for respiratory problems in
Cyprus and authorities urged people to stay indoors as a thick
blanket of dust enveloped the island.
The dust was expected to start dissipating by Thursday, the
Cypriot met office official said, but predicted it would take
time before the situation returned to normal.
"It's too extensive. There is little atmospheric movement
because we still have summer conditions," the official added.
Israeli health authorities warned the elderly, young and
pregnant not to exert themselves outside and Israeli schools
were instructed to keep physical activities indoors as the storm
moved across part parts of the country.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia, Sylvia Westall in
Beirut, Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Jordan and Jeffrey Heller in
Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens)