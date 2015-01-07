* Shepherd and young boy die on mountainous Lebanon-Syria
border
* Snow blocks roads in Bekaa Valley, home to 400,000
refugees
* Flights cancelled in Turkey, Beirut airport shut briefly
BEIRUT, Jan 7 A storm buffeted the Middle East
with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping
people at home across much of the region and raising concerns
for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy
shelters.
Snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroyed some
refugee tents. "There's no firewood, no diesel," said Ali
Eshtawi, a refugee from Homs who spoke by phone from a camp near
the Syrian border where he said snow had caused three tents to
collapse, leaving 19 people without shelter.
The storm is forecast to last several days, threatening
further disruption in Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Israel,
the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which have all been affected.
A 35-year old Syrian shepherd and an eight-year old boy with
him died in the storm in the mountainous area between Lebanon
and Syria, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
Snow blocked roads in the Bekaa Valley, where more than
400,000 Syrian refugees are sheltering.
"We are worried that tents will be flooded. Refugees who
don't have proper access to clean water or can't store drinking
water will be in severe difficulties if we don't reach them in
the next two days," Lauriane Gauny, programme manager in the
Bekaa Valley with the aid agency Oxfam told Reuters.
Transport was disrupted across the region: Israeli police
closed the main highways to Jerusalem intermittently, while
Beirut airport was briefly closed on Tuesday night.
Damascus was carpeted with snow. There was also heavy
snowfall across large parts of Turkey.
Turkish Airlines cancelled dozens of flights
between Turkey's biggest cities and to several international
destinations. Budget airline Pegasus also cancelled
some flights.
Night-time temperatures in Ankara were forecast to plunge to
minus 17 degrees Centigrade and natural gas consumption spiked
to record levels in Turkey as people tried to heat their homes,
forcing some usually gas-fired power stations to switch to fuel
oil to generate electricity, a Turkish energy official said.
Wind and rain struck the Gaza Strip, where infrastructure
and thousands of homes were destroyed in a 50-day war with
Israel in July and August.
"Even nature is angry. I hope God is not angry with us. I am
not scared of the storm. I am frightened for the fate of those
without shelters, whose houses Israel destroyed," said Gaza City
resident Abu Ahmed, on his way to the grocery to buy fuel for a
fire. The enclave has electricity for six hours a day.
(Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem,
Nidal al-Mughrabi in the Gaza Strip, Noah Browning in Ramallah,
Ceyda Caglayan in Istanbul and Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Marwan
Makdesi in Damascus; Writing by Tom Perry)