* Shepherd, boy die on mountainous Lebanon-Syria border
* Snow blocks Bekaa Valley, home to 400,000 refugees
* Flights cancelled in Turkey, Beirut airport shut briefly
(Adds humanitarian organisation statements)
BEIRUT, Jan 7 A storm buffeted the Middle East
with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping
people at home across the region and raising concerns for Syrian
refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters.
Snowfall and gales in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley destroyed some
refugee tents. "There's no firewood, no diesel," said Ali
Eshtawi, a refugee from Homs who spoke by phone from a camp near
the Syrian border where he said snow had caused three tents to
collapse, leaving 19 people without shelter.
Snow blocked roads in the Valley, where more than 400,000
Syrian refugees are sheltering. A 35-year-old shepherd and an
eight-year-old boy with him died in the storm in a mountainous
area near to Syria, Lebanon's National News Agency said.
The storm is forecast to last several days, threatening
further disruption in Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Israel,
the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which have all been affected.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies made an emergency appeal in support of displaced
people in Iraq and the United Nations launched a winter cash
assistance programme to provide for 41,000 Syrian refugee
children in camps in Jordan.
The Norwegian Refugee Council said the assistance was
insufficient and said this could prove fatal for the refugees.
Snow also fell on Jordan's main Zaatari refugee camp, which
houses over 70,000 Syrian refugees.
Transport was widely disrupted. Israeli police closed the
main highways to Jerusalem intermittently, while Beirut airport
was briefly closed on Tuesday night.
Damascus was carpeted with snow as were large areas of
Turkey.
Turkish Airlines cancelled dozens of flights
between Turkish cities and to several international
destinations. Budget airline Pegasus also cancelled
some flights.
Night-time temperatures in Ankara were forecast to plunge to
minus 17 degrees Centigrade.
Turkish natural gas consumption hit record levels as people
tried to heat their homes, forcing some gas-fired power stations
to switch to fuel oil to generate electricity, an energy
official said.
Wind and rain struck the Gaza Strip, where infrastructure
and thousands of homes were destroyed in a 50-day war with
Israel last summer.
"Even nature is angry. I hope God is not angry with us ... I
am frightened for the fate of those without shelters, whose
houses Israel destroyed," said Gaza City resident Abu Ahmed,
heading to buy fuel for a fire.
Gaza has electricity for six hours a day.
(Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem,
Nidal al-Mughrabi in the Gaza Strip, Noah Browning in Ramallah,
Ceyda Caglayan in Istanbul and Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Marwan
Makdesi in Damascus; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth
Jones)