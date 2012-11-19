By Edmund Blair and Nadia El-Gowely
CAIRO Nov 19 Egypt's prime minister said on
Monday that an agreement brokered by Cairo to stop the fighting
between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza could be close.
"Negotiations are going on as we speak and I hope we will
reach something soon that will stop this violence and counter
violence," Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said in an interview in
Cairo for the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
Israel launched an air campaign on Wednesday with the
declared goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group
that runs the Gaza Strip, from launching rockets at its southern
communities.
Egypt is seeking to reinstate a truce after an informal one
it brokered in October collapsed.
"I think we are close, but the nature of this kind of
negotiation, (means) it is very difficult to predict," he said.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi had said on Saturday that
there were "some indications" a ceasefire could be reached soon
but said there were no firm guarantees.