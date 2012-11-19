CAIRO Nov 19 Egypt could secure agreement for a
$4.8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in a few
days to help shore up its battered finances, the prime minister
said on Monday.
"I think we are very close. We are still doing the last
minute negotiations," Hisham Kandil said in an interview in
Cairo for the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit. "We think
we will be able to close the deal within the next coming few
days."
He also outlined steps to cut fuel subsidy spending, saying
the targetting of subsidies on cooking gas cylinders so they
reach the most needy had begun in several provinces and the
removal of subsidies on 95-octane gasoline, the highest grade
available, could happen within a week.