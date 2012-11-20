(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
* Eyes 15-20 pct of revenue from overseas in 5 yrs - CEO
* Looking at couple of buys, including in Africa
* Has enough cash for acquisitions
* Hopes for c.bank agreement on GRE lending limits in few
weeks
By David French and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Nov 20 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank, is looking for acquisitions in fast-developing
African markets to satisfy investor demand for growth it is
unlikely to deliver at home.
The Dubai-based bank is targeting international revenues of
around 15-20 percent of its total in five years' time, up from 5
percent at present, its Chief Executive Rick Pudner said in an
interview at the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
Acquisitions are likely to play a role in this, given the
difficulties of achieving organic growth in the current economic
environment, Pudner said, marking a significant shift from the
bank's previous strategy of building the business organically.
"If you can find something that isn't betting the bank on
but is a good opportunity to take advantage of weaker asset
prices in the region, then you need to look at it," Pudner said,
confirming the bank was looking at a couple of potential
buys, including in Africa.
Emirates NBD, which was formed by the 2007 merger of
Emirates Bank and National Bank of Dubai, has enough cash to
acquire the type of asset it is looking at without seeking
outside finance, added the former HSBC executive, who has spent
much of the last 30 years working in the Gulf region.
While Pudner would not comment on a Reuters report that the
bank was looking to acquire the Egyptian assets of BNP Paribas
, he said the North African country was an attractive
market for the bank.
"It's not, per capita, the most wealthy country in the
region but it's got the potential," he said.
"Demographics are key and it's a big population and an
under-banked population. If you look at the next 10, 20, 30
years in terms of the development of that kind of economy, it
has to be long-term positive."
Egypt has been attracting the attention of a number of Gulf
banks recently. As well as BNP's unit being up for sale, Qatar
National Bank is close to buying a majority stake in
Societe Generale's Egyptian business.
While ENBD was looking at opening in a couple of strategic
locations in Asia, it was unlikely to expand its operations
there in the near term, instead focusing its attention on a
Middle East arc stretching from Turkey to India.
"Historically, we've been interested in Turkey but there's
nothing specific at the moment," Pudner said.
Global uncertainty has hit the confidence of businesses to
invest around the world and in the United Arab Emirates, which
was feeding through into lower loan growth and, therefore,
constrained earnings potential, he added.
Latest figures from the UAE central bank show lending across
the country's banking system grew just 3 percent in the first
nine months of the year, and ENBD warned last month that loan
growth would be modest into 2013.
"From ENBD's perspective, this is the most liquid we have
ever been but that's not because we are being conservative in
our approach to supporting the economy - it's just finding
opportunities to lend money," Pudner said.
PROVISIONING PEAKS
ENBD, 56 percent-owned by state fund Investment Corp of
Dubai, has seen earnings heavily hit in recent quarters by its
exposure to indebted Dubai state-owned entities - the most
famous being Dubai World, which shook global markets in 2009
when it asked creditors to restructure $25 billion of debt.
The third largest bank by assets in the Gulf, which has an
18 percent market share in the UAE, according to Pudner, booked
nearly 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) of impairments in 2011
and has provisioned 3 billion dirhams in the first nine months
of this year.
Provisioning, as well as non-performing loans, was expected
to peak in 2013, Pudner said, adding that most of Dubai's debt
problems were now known and being handled.
Exposure to the Dubai sovereign and state-owned entities has
been in focus in recent months as part of a move by the UAE
central bank to introduce limits on such lending - regulation
which a number of banks, including ENBD, were not in compliance
with at the Sept. 30 deadline.
Pudner said negotiations with the central bank on how ENBD
would comply with the new rules were still underway, but he
hoped they would be concluded "within the next few weeks".
"We've got a plan but it's a question of agreeing that with
the central bank," he said.
Pudner said that while he was not surprised by the content
of the rules, he had not expected the tight deadline that banks
were given to comply. A circular from the regulator was issued
in April, giving banks around six months to address the issue.
