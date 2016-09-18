By Harry Pearl
SYDNEY, Sept 18
SYDNEY, Sept 18 The Australian Department of
Defence has offered its condolences to the families of Syrian
soldiers killed or wounded in a U.S.-led bombing campaign on
Saturday, in which Australia participated and Russia said hit
Syrian military personnel and vehicles.
Australian aircraft were among the warplanes that struck
what were believed to be Islamic State fighting positions around
Deir al-Zor in Eastern Syria.
However, shortly after the bombing started Russian officials
advised the multinational Combined Air Operations Centre that
the targets may have been Syrian military personnel.
The Australian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that it
would fully cooperate with a Coalition review of the incident.
"While Syria remains a dynamic and complex operating
environment, Australia would never intentionally target a known
Syrian military unit or actively support Daesh (also known as
ISIL)," the ministry said in a statement.
"Defence offers its condolences to the families of any
Syrian personnel killed or wounded in this incident,"
the ministry said on Sunday.
