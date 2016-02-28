BEIRUT Feb 28 A Syrian rebel group denied on
Sunday state media reports that armed groups had fired dozens of
mortar rounds into rural areas of the country's coastal Latakia
province.
Fadi Ahmad, spokesman for the First Coastal Division, an FSA
group operating in the rural Latakia area, said rebels were
committed to a U.S.-Russian deal on a cessation of hostilities.
He said helicopters had dropped six barrel bombs and fired
dozens of rockets in the area on Sunday, and the Nusra Front had
no presence in the area targeted by government forces.
Syria's state news agency accused "terrorist groups" of
firing dozens of mortar rounds into rural areas in northern
Latakia and caused a number of casualties. It said that the
shelling came from hills close to the Turkish border "where
terrorists mostly from Nusra Front deploy".
