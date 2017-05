A boy reacts after being wounded following what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, at a field hospital in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January... REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

BEIRUT At least 3,000 people, including more than 1,000 civilians, have been killed in Russian air strikes in Syria since September 30, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the violence in the country through a wide network of local sources, said that 893 Islamic State members were among those killed in the strikes.

(Writing by Mariam Karouny Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)