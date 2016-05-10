* Turkish prime minister's resignation may push back talks
* Both sides have signalled for months deal was imminent
* Relations worsened after aid ship targeted by Israeli army
(Adds further remarks)
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, May 10 Long-running efforts to fully
restore Israeli-Turkish relations have made good progress but
need a few more rounds of negotiations, though a political shift
in Turkey should not affect the process, Israel's top diplomat
in the country said.
The impetus behind fixing a relationship badly damaged by a
clash over Gaza in 2010 is now security, especially with Islamic
State and other jihadists holding swathes of Syria, which Israel
and Turkey both border, said Israeli consul-general Shai Cohen.
But restoring military cooperation will take time, he added,
without elaborating.
Ankara downgraded diplomatic ties and ejected Israel's
ambassador in 2011, a year after Israeli commandos stormed the
Mavi Marmara, a ship in an aid flotilla trying to break Israel's
blockade of the Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip, and killed 10 Turks
aboard. Israel is currently represented in Turkey by Cohen.
The two sides have signalled for months they are on the cusp
of a deal that is expected to include compensation for the Mavi
Marmara victims and an easing of the Gaza blockade.
Israeli officials said a deal was reached in December, and
President Tayyip Erdogan said in March he expected positive
results soon, raising hopes an agreement was imminent.
"The reconciliation process between Israel and Turkey has
reached an advanced momentum. We hope the reconciliation process
won't be affected by the political shift in Turkey," Cohen said.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said last week that
he would step down on May 22, following an increasingly public
rift with Erdogan. Forming a new government could delay both
domestic and foreign policy initiatives.
The next meeting between Israeli and Turkish negotiators
will have to await the composition of Turkey's next government
on May 22, Cohen told reporters late on Monday.
"I believe it will take another round or two in order to
conclude the deal ... Most of the issues between Israel and
Turkey are already, to a certain extent, clear."
SYRIA AS IMPETUS
NATO member Turkey and Israel cooperated militarily
beginning in the 1990s, a relationship seen as vital to Middle
East stability by the United States but viewed warily by
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party, in power since 2002.
Apart from a joint interest in neutralising Islamist
militants in Syria, another impetus for Israel and Turkey to
mend relations is natural gas. Energy-poor Turkey wants to pipe
gas out of Israel's offshore Leviathan field, estimated to hold
500 billion cubic metres, for domestic use and export.
"Everyone is looking forward to see how Israel can export to
Turkey, and through Turkey to the West, natural gas," Cohen
said.
He ruled out Israel lifting its blockade on Gaza in place
since 2007, when Palestinian Hamas militants seized control of
the enclave, calling it a "non-issue," even though Erdogan has
repeatedly made it a condition for restoring relations.
Talks instead were focusing on how Turkey can bring goods
overland to rebuild Gaza, whose infrastructure has been battered
by the blockade and Israeli incursions. About half of building
goods in Gaza are from Turkey, and this could be increased in
line with Israel's capacity to monitor shipments, Cohen said.
Israel wants to ensure that Turkish supplies for Gaza do not
amount to cooperation with Hamas, which is classified as a
terrorist group by Israel, the United States and European Union.
Israel accuses Turkey of hosting a Hamas command centre and
wants Ankara to bar leaders of the Islamist group. Erdogan met
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Istanbul as recently as December.
