WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she hopes Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the U.S. Congress next month does
not take place because Republican House Speaker John Boehner had
invited him for political reasons.
Pelosi told reporters she still intends to attend the March
3 speech. Netanyahu has been fending off criticism at home and
abroad over his decision to accept the invitation to address
Congress on Iran's nuclear program two weeks before the Israeli
election.
"As of now, it is my intention to go. It is still my hope
that the event will not take place. There's serious unease,"
Pelosi told reporters.
Boehner on Thursday defended the invitation to Netanyahu as
"a very good idea." He announced the event last month without
first consulting the White House, a move many Democrats
considered an insult to President Barack Obama, with whom
Netanyahu has always had a testy relationship.
"There's a message that the American people need to hear and
I think he's the perfect person to deliver it," Boehner said.
"The threat of radical Islamic terrorism is a real threat. The
threat of Iran to the region and the rest of the world is a real
threat and I believe the American people are interested in
hearing this."
Pelosi, who discussed the matter on Wednesday with Israeli
Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, said U.S. ties with Netanyahu
were "respectful." But she blamed Boehner for "politicizing" the
U.S. relationship with Israel by inviting Netanyahu to speak two
weeks before his country's election. The White House said Obama
would not meet with Netanyahu because of the election timing.
Pelosi said some people who were supporters of both
Netanyahu and Israel still thought it outrageous that the House
of Representatives would be "used, exploited in that way for a
political purpose in Israel, and in the United States."
