WASHINGTON Oct 23 A 3-month-old baby killed in
Jerusalem when a Palestinian man slammed his car into
pedestrians was an American, the U.S. State Department said on
Thursday.
Eight other people were hurt on Wednesday when the driver
crashed the vehicle at a light railway stop and then fled before
being shot by police, officials said. He later died of his
injuries.
"The baby was an American citizen," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Thursday.
She gave no other details on the infant or the family, citing
privacy concerns. U.S. officials in Jerusalem are assisting the
family, she added.
Israeli police identified the driver as Adbel-Rahman
Shaloudi, 21, a Palestinian man from East Jerusalem, and called
the incident a "terrorist attack."
It was one of the worst spikes in violence in weeks in a
city at the heart of the Israeli, Palestinian conflict.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, and Ammar Awad and
Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)