By Tom Pfeiffer and Matt Smith
| CAIRO/DUBAI June 6
CAIRO/DUBAI June 6 Egyptian investors are in
wait-and-see mode ahead of a crucial run-off vote in the
country's presidential election, with many skeptical that the
outcome will bring a more stable investment environment.
The run-off reflects a polarised political scene after more
than 15 months of shaky military rule since the overthrow of
Hosni Mubarak.
The last stage of voting on June 16-17 is a two-way race
between Ahmed Shafiq, Mubarak's last prime minister and an
admirer of the deposed leader, and the Muslim Brotherhood's
Mohamed Mursi.
Many Egyptians believe Shafiq has the backing of the
powerful army, while the Brotherhood has a formidable grassroots
following and a well-organised campaign machine, making the
outcome hard to call.
Investors suspect a Shafiq win could spark far bigger
protests on the streets and trading on the Cairo stock exchange
has been muted ahead of the vote.
"If Shafiq wins, I believe we're going to see signs of
instability for the short term," said Amr Reda at Pharos
Securities Brokerage.
But he said a win for either Shafiq or Mursi could help
unblock aid from foreign donors including the International
Monetary Fund that has been delayed partly because Egypt has had
a temporary government.
Egypt's benchmark index surged in the first
quarter, hitting an eight-month high of 5,452 points in early
March to take it up 51 percent for the year. Since then, it has
lost nearly 1,000 points, retreating as a July 1 deadline for
the army to hand power to an elected president neared.
"Everyone wants to know a clear picture of what is going to
happen to this country. For now there is very minimal
participation from locals and foreigners (in the stock market),"
said Reda. "The Muslim Brotherhood is good in business and they
will have backing from Arab countries. Shafiq has good ties in
the region too and has stronger ties with the U.S. given his
long history with the army.
"So it's kind of the same and the outcome of the election in
that sense does not worry me."
Like Egypt, Gulf markets have fallen in recent weeks, but
for very different reasons as the oil-exporting region's bourses
looked to global sentiment for direction.
Renewed worries over euro zone debts, wobbles in the U.S.
economy and a likely slowdown in China have weighed on world
stocks and crude prices, spurring Gulf investors to cut their
risk exposure.
"The correlation between Gulf and international markets will
remain high," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
"Whenever there's a crisis it gets transmitted to this
region through oil prices and until things in Europe stabilise I
don't see anything changing."
Dubai and Saudi Arabia's benchmarks were
once up 25 percent or more this year, but have since slid,
slashing their 2012 gains to single digits.
That should have been a signal for long-term investors to
buy in at discounted prices, but market turnover has slumped to
multi-month lows in recent sessions.
"Gulf markets look attractive from a valuations'
perspective, but valuations aren't the most important thing,"
said Sarwar, adding global sentiment was a more decisive factor
on the Gulf's retail investor-driven markets.
"Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other
institutional investors are still in the minority and that is
why the markets exhibit inefficiencies," he said.
Dubai's plunge leaves the index within 160 points of
January's seven-year low as investor hopes the long-depressed
bourse could make a sustained turnaround have yet again been
dashed.
"UAE has a positive outlook - the worst is over and recent
declines have nothing to do with the prospects of the market
themselves," added Sarwar. "Economic indicators suggest a
turnaround - activity in real estate, trade and tourism have all
picked up and sooner or later this will impact the stockmarket."
But in the short term, analysts forecast Gulf markets will
probably tread water, with turnover set to slump further as
traders and investors flee the searing summer heat.
In Kuwait the outlook is cloudier.
Long an anomaly to its Gulf peers, Kuwait's index has fallen
6.3 percent in the past month as political instability is
derailing economic reform.
In May, Nayef al-Hajraf was appointed as the acting finance
minister after his predecessor quit amid allegations of
financial irregularities in his departments.
Political upheaval has become common in recent years,
holding up decisions on large investment projects and putting
off foreign investors.
"There are tensions between parliament and the government,
which is affecting the stock market," said Naser al-Nafisi,
general manager at the Al Joman Center for Economic Consultancy
in Kuwait. "There could be new elections and changes to the
cabinet, but the situation is unclear and I don't see anything
to push the market up."
Kuwait was dealt a further blow last month when state-run
Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) was ordered to pay $2.16
billion for cancelling a planned plastics joint venture with Dow
Chemical Co.
"A huge political lobby was against the deal so it was
scrapped. When Dow won the court case it was a big shock to the
financial community in Kuwait and that has been reflected in the
stock market," said Nafisi.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)