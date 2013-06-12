* Size of fund inflows directly due to upgrade may be modest
By Andrew Torchia and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 12 Morgan Stanley Capital
International's decision to raise the status of two Gulf stock
markets in its investment indexes may buoy the entire region,
helping in the long term to make it a major destination for
global equity funds.
MSCI, which compiles indexes that are used as benchmarks by
international fund managers, said on Tuesday it was upgrading
the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to "emerging market" from
"frontier market" status, after they undertook reforms to make
foreign investment easier.
When the change takes effect next May, MSCI-based funds are
expected to add stocks from those markets to their portfolios
for the first time. The UAE will have a 0.40 percent weight in
the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and Qatar, 0.45 percent.
The size of fund inflows directly caused by the upgrade is
likely to be modest compared to the markets' size. Emad
Mostaque, strategist at Noah Capital Markets, projected roughly
$500 million of inflows for the UAE and a similar amount for
Qatar. The UAE currently has a capitalisation of about $140
billion and Qatar, $110 billion.
But the benefits to the Gulf could go far beyond those
numbers. By raising the region's profile, MSCI's decision may
prompt many foreign investors to take a second look at it.
The presence of more foreign institutional investors could
eventually change the tone of the Gulf's stock markets, making
them less vulnerable to manipulation by local speculators.
It could also help some markets revive initial public offers
of shares, which have languished since the global financial
crisis, and prompt some exchanges to make further reforms to
attract newly available money. Some analysts speculate that
Saudi Arabia could open its market more fully to foreigners.
"The MSCI move is a major game changer for the region and is
going to put the region on the world investment map," said Wafic
Nsouli, head of institutional equity sales at Arqaam Capital in
Dubai. "The long-term impact of the decision cannot be
underestimated."
UAE and Qatar markets, which were already rising strongly
this year because of healthy economies, climbed further to
multi-year highs on Wednesday in response to the news. Dubai
rose 1.6 percent, bringing its year-to-date gains to 48
percent, while Qatar climbed 1.8 percent.
NEGLECTED
The Gulf's status as a destination for equity investment has
for many years lagged the growth of its oil wealth and economic
power. Many foreign portfolio investors have shunned the region
because of geopolitical tensions.
Others have been deterred by weak regulation of the markets,
poor disclosure and nationalistic limits on foreign ownership;
Saudi Arabia, for example, only allows foreigners to buy stocks
indirectly through swap agreements or exchange-traded funds.
Perceptions have started to change over the past few years,
however. The Gulf rode out the global financial crisis much more
smoothly than many Western economies, causing some investors to
see it as a safe haven.
Meanwhile, exchanges such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have
improved their disclosure and trading systems. Since the global
crisis, Gulf states have been scrambling to expand their private
sectors to reduce their vulnerability to the next plunge in oil
prices; deepening capital markets is part of this effort.
One hope of many brokerages is that greater liquidity
created by the arrival of more foreign funds will let the
markets resume a steady stream of IPOs, which largely halted in
the UAE after the global crisis shrank trading turnover.
The last new listing in Dubai occurred in early 2009 and in
Abu Dhabi, late 2011. When Abu Dhabi healthcare firm Al Noor
Hospitals announced this week that it would raise $320-390
million in an IPO, it chose London rather than its local market.
Qatar has plans to list some major government assets on its
stock market, and Dubai has been considering such a move. Their
new MSCI status would facilitate such listings.
REFORMS
There are also hopes that access to a larger pool of foreign
funds could, in the long term, change the behaviour of both
companies and exchanges.
Essa Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Financial Market, one
of the emirate's three stock exchanges, said he expected more
local companies to try to expand the number of their freely
floated shares and improve their trading liquidity in order to
be chosen by MSCI as constituents of its indexes.
MSCI's upgrade of Qatar was a surprise to many fund managers
because its companies still maintain many restrictions on
foreign ownership of their shares.
But days before MSCI's decision, the Qatar Exchange
announced that some major companies had applied to increase the
number of shares available to foreign investors.
The new limits are still not high - in many cases, they will
be 25 percent of a company's market capitalisation, up from 25
percent of its free float - but MSCI said it was satisfied by
Qatar's commitment to future change.
Rashed al Baloushi, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi
Securities Market, said the emirate would continue reforming its
market rules and infrastructure.
"It took us five to six years to be upgraded to emerging
market status and to get to the next stage of developed market
the criteria are higher, and that is more challenging," he said.
One of the biggest potential effects of the MSCI decision
could be to spur the opening of the Saudi Arabian market, the
Arab world's biggest, to direct investment by foreign
institutions, if Riyadh believes it risks missing out on a surge
of fund inflows into the Gulf.
"This puts additional pressure on Saudi Arabia to accelerate
its Qualified Investor programme and we now believe this is
likely over the summer," said Mostaque.
Saudi officials have been considering introducing the
Qualified Investor programme, which would allow foreigners
limited direct investment in Saudi shares, for years.
They have not announced a date for it, partly because they
are wary of destabilising their market, but preparations are at
an advanced stage so the opening could occur quickly if a
decision is made.
