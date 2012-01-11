DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters)- Qatar stocks are poised to rise in
the next week as traders buy in ahead of expected bumper
earnings from blue-chip companies, which are benefiting from the
gas-exporting economy's buoyant performance.
Saudi Arabian banks and consumer stocks are also likely
targets for investors as they seek to tap into rising domestic
demand in the kingdom, whereas UAE markets will remain weak,
with quarterly earnings forecasts unlikely to entice absent
traders to return.
Qatar National Bank's (QNB) stock picked up on
Wednesday after tumbling 5.2 percent on Tuesday, its biggest
one-day fall since late 2009, reflecting investor disappointment
in a proposed 40 percent cash dividend, despite a 40 percent
surge in fourth-quarter profit.
Retail investors dominate trade in the stock and the plunge
in price was seen as a knee-jerk reaction as the dividend offer
appeared to be lower than last year's. Yet when calculated on an
adjusted dividend per share basis - the standard used by
analysts - this year's dividend is actually higher and brokers
expect the stock to head back towards this month's record high
as institutions use Tuesday's sell-off as an opportunity to buy.
QNB rebounded 1.7 percent on Wednesday to 147.50 riyals,
approaching the Jan. 5 record high of 155.90 riyals.
"The stock is still undervalued and I think it will pass 150
riyals ($41.20) soon," said a Doha trader, who declined to be
identified.
Qatar's benchmark stock index was the top Gulf
performer in 2011, and though it has dipped 0.8 percent since
the start of this year, ending at 8,710.9 on Wednesday, traders
predict it will recover soon.
"Expectations of higher dividends will help to push the
index through the next resistance at 8,900," said Samer
al-Jaouni, General Manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage
Co.
Analysts forecast other Qatar lenders should match QNB's
bullish profit growth.
Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), Qatar's number
three lender by market value, is set to post a 44 percent jump
in fourth-quarter profit on Jan. 25, according to analysts
polled by Reuters, while profits at its smaller rival Doha Bank
could surge 68 percent.
Qatar Islamic Bank will underperform, however,
with analysts predicting its profit will shrink.
"We're very bullish on Qatar banks, especially QNB, which is
government-backed and offers a direct play on the country's
growth story," said Shahid Hameed, head of asset management for
the Gulf region at Global Investment House.
"QNB gets the lion's share of public sector business and the
Qatar economy is driven by the public sector - the private
sector is relatively small. We also like CBQ and Doha Bank."
Qatar's economy will cool down in 2012 - economists predict
growth in gross domestic product of 6.2 percent compared to an
estimated 17.5 percent last year as the euro zone's woes and
signs of slowing growth in China take their toll.
Growth, however, should still dwarf that of its Gulf
neighbours, with only Saudi Arabia a serious rival for Western
institutional money, and fund managers forecast the Riyadh and
Doha bourses will outperform in 2012.
"Saudi Arabia is the most vibrant Gulf market and dominates
in terms of turnover and capitalisation," said Global's Hameed.
"With oil above $100, the macro picture looks good.
Demographically, Saudi has a large, young population that will
underpin many sectors. Valuations are also not at a premium."
Saudi Arabia increased its expenditure to record levels last
year in response to uprisings across the Arab world and it plans
to spend 690 billion riyals ($184 billion) in 2012, up from 580
billion riyals originally envisaged for 2011 but well below this
year's actual spending of 804 billion.
"The main theme in Saudi Arabia is the massive state
infrastructure spending, which we play through cement and real
estate stocks as well as banks, which should see their
profitability increase in the medium term," added Hameed.
"Consumer-driven stocks are another good play."
Traders' consumer favourites include retailer Fawaz
Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, up 43 percent over the past 12
months, and bookseller Jarir Marketing Co, up 36
percent over the same period.
For equities in the United Arab Emirates, the outlook
remains gloomy, with little sign of a turnaround on the
beleaguered Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses. Both markets have
slumped to multi-year lows in recent weeks, while turnover last
year was barely a tenth of 2008 as investors stayed away.
Real estate dominates the two bourses, either directly
through developers such as Aldar Properties and Emaar
Properties, or indirectly, with banks historically
deriving much of their lending income from consumers and
corporates involved in the sector.
Property prices have sunk more than 50 percent from 2008
peaks and more declines are forecast, while a dearth of energy,
tourism or hospitality stocks means the markets offer little
exposure to the UAE economy, which is forecast to expand 3.1
percent in 2012.
These property woes have left banks languishing in the
doldrums and their non-performing loan ratios are much higher
than those of their Saudi and Qatar rivals.
Fourth-quarter profit at Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest listed lender, is forecast to skid 58 percent, while
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, will tread water, with
analysts estimating quarterly profit growth of just 3.4 percent.
"We've been well flagged to expect that UAE bank earnings
will not be particularly positive," said Raj Madha, MENA banking
analyst at UAE-based investment bank Rasmala.
"We are looking for two things as signs that things are
getting better for banks: growth to resume and a turnaround in
the provision cycle, but the banks aren't yet signaling that
either is imminent.
"There isn't a huge amount of optimism that things changed
significantly for the better in Q4, but Q4 earnings will provide
more visibility on balance sheet quality."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)