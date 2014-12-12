* Palestinians lament pressure on Bethlehem's tourism
* Israeli settlements cutting off the city, they say
* Expert estimates $1.4 billion in revenue being lost
(Adds details on tourist visits)
By Luke Baker
HERODIUM, West Bank, Dec 12 Standing on the
monumental hillside south of Bethlehem where King Herod the
Great was buried more than 2,000 years ago, Fadi Kattan
stretches out his arm to point out the nearby Israeli
settlements of Tekoa and Nokdim.
"That's part of the problem," says Kattan, a Palestinian
tourism expert, explaining the obstacles hindering the growth of
the local industry in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Because of the roads Israel builds mainly for Jewish
settlers, including Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who
lives in Nokdim, Palestinian areas are frequently cut off,
making them less accessible to tourists, he says.
Then there is Herodium, a major attraction administered by
Israel's Nature and Parks Authority. The income flows to Israel,
not the Palestinians. The same goes for Qumran, where the Dead
Sea Scrolls were found, which is also in the West Bank.
Perhaps most challenging, Palestinian tour operators cannot
easily tap into the 300 million Arabs living in nearby countries
since very few of them can readily visit the West Bank, whose
borders are controlled by Israel.
"When you add it all up, the movement and access problems
and everything else, we are losing $1.4 billion a year," says
Kattan, estimating that current revenue of $460 million a year
would be nearer $1.8 billion if locals had full control.
It is an issue that comes to the fore every year in the
run-up to Christmas, when tens of thousands of religious
tourists make their way to Bethlehem, other parts of the West
Bank and Jerusalem to celebrate the birth, life and death of
Jesus.
To highlight the increasing strain Bethlehem and surrounding
towns are under, Palestinian officials took a group of foreign
journalists on a guided tour of the area this week.
Underscoring how sensitive the topic is, the Israeli tourism
ministry is taking journalists on its own tour of Nazareth and
other Christian towns in Israel on Sunday, and the Israel
Project, a pro-Israel group, has organised another media tour
two days later covering Christian churches.
When it comes to Bethlehem, a city of 25,000 just eight
kilometres (five miles) south of Jerusalem, the critical issue
is getting foreign tourists past Israel's separation wall and
checkpoints and convincing them to stay the night.
Many now choose to stay in Jerusalem and make a day trip.
Palestinian officials say the growth of Israeli settlements -
there are now 22 around Bethlehem - is steadily strangling
access, prompting tourists to stay away.
"We can't have real development in this sector until the
occupation ends," said Rula Ma'aya, the Palestinian minister of
tourism, decrying the pressure on overnight stays.
The tourism minister expects 2.5 million tourists to have
visited the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, around the
same level as 2013.
Figures show overnight stays are up 9 percent this year from
last year, but officials say the number remains far below what
it should be and the overall revenue is down.
While visitors from Russia, Poland and Italy - the top three
- tend to stay the night, Americans, who spend more, are more
likely to stay in Jerusalem, with the revenue going to Israel.
"In history, Bethlehem and Jerusalem were always twin
cities," said Ma'aya. "Now, Bethlehem is being isolated."
(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)