(In Dec 5 story, corrects to Wednesday from Thursday in second
para)
LONDON Dec 5 British bombers made their second
round of strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria late on
Friday, again hitting oil fields, British defence minister
Michael Fallon said on Saturday.
"Last night we saw the Typhoons in action for the first
time, successfully hitting an oil field, oil well heads in
eastern Syria out in the Omar field," Fallon told Sky News.
British lawmakers approved the bombing of Islamic State
targets in Syria on Wednesday. Hours after that approval,
British bombers struck the oilfields that the government says
are being used to fund attacks on the West.
The Typhoon fighter bombers had only arrived at Britain's
airbase in Akrotiri, Cyprus on Thursday, bolstering its strike
force of Tornado warplanes.
Fallon was speaking during a visit to the British airbase in
Cyprus.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Tom Heneghan)