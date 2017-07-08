FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria ceasefire 'first step' to more robust arrangement -U.S. official
July 8, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 2 days ago

Syria ceasefire 'first step' to more robust arrangement -U.S. official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A ceasefire in southwest Syria negotiated by the United States, Russia and Jordan and set to start on Sunday is a "first step" to a more robust arrangement, a senior State Department official involved in the talks said on Friday.

"It is a first step in what we envision to be a more complex and robust ceasefire arrangement and de-escalation arrangement in southwest Syria, certainly more complex than ones we have tried in the past," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Further discussions will decide crucial aspects of the ceasefire, including who will monitor its enforcement, the official said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

