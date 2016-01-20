U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their meeting on Syria, in Zurich, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

ZURICH U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed plans on Wednesday for U.N-led Syrian peace talks on Jan. 25 and Kerry pressed for Russia to use its influence to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to besieged Syrians, a U.S. spokesman said.

The two discussed "the importance of maintaining progress toward a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Syria," State Department Spokesman John Kirby said.

"Secretary Kerry pressed for Russia to use its influence with the Assad regime to ensure immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all Syrians in need, especially those in besieged areas such as Madaya," Kirby said after the talks in Zurich.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Toby Chopra)