* Bond issuance much lower than expected this year
* Refinancing needs next year may make issues vital
* So governments may step in to help state-linked firms
* Could widen sovereign spreads, hurt corporate reform
* Might not increase faith in Dubai's ability to cope
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Dec 28 Gulf Arab governments may be
pressured into increasing sovereign borrowing next year to raise
funds on behalf of state-linked companies, as wide credit
spreads make raising corporate debt expensive.
This year, Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai issued sovereign bonds,
and all paid hefty premiums demanded by investors because of the
turmoil in global financial markets. Even AA-rated Qatar paid a
new-issue premium of about 40 basis points on the five-year
tranche of its $5 billion mega bond in November.
Corporations have faced even more scepticism from investors,
so the vast majority of the Gulf's non-sovereign bond issuance
this year has been by banks or top-rated government-related
entities (GREs), with many other potential borrowers forced to
delay issuance plans until pricing improves.
Middle East issuance of international bonds totals about
$29 billion this year, according to a preliminary estimate by
Thomson Reuters, compared to issuance of about $32 billion last
year in the Gulf Cooperation Council alone. At the beginning of
this year, analysts had expected 2011 volumes to be much higher.
Most major corporations in the Gulf are government-owned or
connected to the state in some way -- for example, through large
stakes held by sovereign wealth funds or ruling families. So if
market conditions remain tough, governments will be tempted to
increase their sovereign issuance and then funnel some of the
money raised to companies via cheap loans or other channels.
"The challenging macro environment globally has driven costs
of funding significantly higher, and this is likely to raise the
question of whether governments in this region should consider
borrowing centrally on behalf of the GREs," said Chavan
Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of
Abu Dhabi.
At the same time, the need for companies to issue bonds may
soon become pressing. The region faces massive corporate
refinancing needs next year, at over $50 billion according to
some estimates. Tapping the bond market has become more
important as the euro zone debt crisis has caused the
international syndicated loan market to freeze up for all but
the top credits.
Saudi Arabia may already be moving towards issuing debt in
order to reduce the funding burden on companies. The Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency is talking with local and international
banks with operations in the kingdom about issuing a
riyal-denominated sukuk as early as in the first quarter of
2012, banking sources told Reuters this month. It is expected to
be the country's first substantial issue of government debt for
several years.
RESETTING BENCHMARK
Bond price movements in recent months show how attractive a
strategy of central financing for corporations might be. The
yield on AA-rated Abu Dhabi's $1.5 billion, 6.75 percent
sovereign bond due 2019 was at 3.25 percent
on Wednesday, having dropped about 75 bps since early October,
when the euro zone crisis took a turn for the worse.
By contrast, AA-rated International Petroleum Investment Co
(IPIC), a state-owned Abu Dhabi investment fund, had to pay
through the nose when it reopened Gulf bond markets in October
with a bumper three-tranche, $3.75 billion issue. The $1.5
billion, 5.5 percent 10-year tranche was at
5.6 percent this week, roughly flat from the time of issue.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co also paid a premium
for its $1.5 billion deal in early December, of around 25-35 bps
for the five-year portion and 20-30 bps for the 10-year tranche.
Some believe new sovereign issuance could help lower
financing costs for a wide range of companies, effectively
setting a new benchmark for corporate fund-raising.
"Government bonds should help set new benchmarks," said one
regional fixed income trader. "Qatar sovereign would surely be
able to raise money at lesser cost than say Qatar National Bank
or Rasgas."
RISK
But such a strategy of centrally financing companies' debts
would carry risks. Increasing government bond issuance could
weigh on sovereign pricings, and by shielding companies from
direct pressure in the capital markets, it might set back
efforts to make company managements more efficient and
accountable.
"This puts too much responsibility on the sovereign," the
trader said, adding that governments should incentivise
companies to improve their financial management and performance
rather than giving them a safety net.
Martin Kohlhase, analyst at Moody's rating agency in Dubai,
said: "Corporates tapping the market individually rather than
centrally help to increase transparency, promote accountability,
and ensure the efficient use of capital when the price of debt
is adequately reflecting the associated risks of the underlying
credit.
"Central funding would hamper these efforts and might result
in an increase of interest rates of the fund-raising entity
depending on its capacity to raise debt."
Entities in Dubai in particular may need to rely on some
form of government support to help refinance existing debt or
raise new debt from capital markets. Dubai-based GREs could
struggle to raise funds next year because of tough markets
globally and the fallout from the 2009 Dubai debt crisis.
The head of Dubai's supreme fiscal committee said this month
that the government might look into refinancing part of some $4
billion in GRE debt maturing next year, presumably through
issuing new bonds or loans.
Investors remain concerned not only about individual Dubai
entities but about Dubai as a whole, however; the sovereign's
five-year credit default swaps are near 450 bps,
far above 125 bps for Abu Dhabi. So government
borrowing to help individual Dubai GREs might not instil much
confidence in the emirate's overall ability to handle its debt
problems.
Bhogaita said a centralised funding strategy should only be
a short-term solution.
"Otherwise there would likely be adverse consequences such
as negative impact on the development of the regional bond
markets and on investor sentiment, both of which would undo some
of the valuable work done up to now by governments and issuers
in the context of global capital markets."