* QNB roadshows may be signal for Qatari issuers
* Follows year of minimal issuance in Qatar
* Market conditions look favourable
* But strong balance sheets reduce urgency of issues
* Some companies may choose loans instead
By Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Feb 9 Qatar National Bank's
announcement on Thursday that it had picked five banks
to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings could
signal the start of a series of global bond issues by Qatari
companies.
Gulf issuance of bonds totals nearly $3 billion so far this
year, with Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy the last borrower to tap
the market, issuing a $1 billion 10-year conventional bond
earlier this week. Order books for the paper were reportedly
over $9 billion.
Dubai companies have been active issuers of sukuk; three of
the four Islamic bond sales this year have been from Dubai
issuers. The sukuk have been relatively small in size but have
also attracted considerable demand.
But bond issuance from Qatar, one of the world's richest
countries with economic growth estimated by analysts at over 17
percent last year, has been minimal. Qatar's only international
issue in 2011 was the sovereign's $5 billion in multi-tranche
bonds, sold in November; the only significant domestic bond
issue last year was also by the sovereign, a sale of 50 billion
riyals in January 2011.
"The borrowing needs of Qatari banks and GREs
(government-related enterprises) haven't suddenly evaporated,
they are still there, and any issuance from top-tier Qatari
names would be well-received by the markets," said Chavan
Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of
Abu Dhabi.
Traders noted that despite an overall tightening in Qatari
credit default swaps and bonds in recent weeks, some Qatari
names have been under pressure this week, which could be in
anticipation of new supply expected to hit the market.
"There has been a sell-off in Qatari paper recently but the
market is still net buyers. It could be due to some widening of
spreads on selective names and growing market expectations of
new issues from Qatar, thus making way for new paper," one
trader said.
QNB, Qatar's largest bank by market value, said a
dollar-denominated bond issue might follow the investor
meetings. It mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup
, HSBC, Standard Chartered and its own
unit, QNB Capital, to manage the roadshows beginning Feb. 13.
Any bond issue would come from its $7.5 billion Euro Medium Term
Note programme, set up in August by Barclays, HSBC and QNB
Capital.
IMPROVING CONDITIONS
Improving market conditions make a run of Qatari issues more
likely. Since the third quarter of 2011, when bond yields and
CDS rose across the region rose because of euro zone tensions,
yields on Qatari sovereign issues have tightened by almost 25-80
basis points.
Qatar's $2 billion 3.125 percent bond maturing 2017
, issued at a spread of 225 bps over five-year
Treasuries, was bid at 190.5 bps on Wednesday, while the $2
billion 4.5 percent 2022 bond, issued at 262.5 bps
over 10-year Treasuries, was quoted at 203.3 bps.
Yields on other outstanding Qatari bonds -- QNB's 2015
maturity, Qatar Telecom's 2015s and
Qatar Islamic Bank's 2015s -- have tightened by 40-70
bps from highs hit in October 2011.
The Iranian nuclear crisis caused Qatari CDS to widen in
January, but they have since tightened back; the five-year CDS
was at 129 bps this week against a recent peak of 150 bps.
Provided full-scale war does not break out, analysts believe the
economies of most Gulf Arab states can ride out the crisis
without serious damage, partly because geopolitical tensions
tend to boost their energy export earnings.
"The current environment is very good for borrowers...the
low yield environment in the U.S. and Europe certainly makes the
spreads offered by the MENA paper look attractive," said Anas El
Maizi, fund manager at Royal Capital PJSC. He also said the
slide in the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility
Index was a positive signal for issuers.
"Expectations are that the banks from Qatar will be the
first to tap the primary markets rather than government-linked
corporates," Maizi added.
VOLUMES
Prasad Ananthakrishnan, the International Monetary Fund's
head of mission to Qatar, told Reuters in an interview this week
that upcoming Qatari debt issues could total $20 billion or
more.
The market does not expect nearly that much issuance this
year, however. Most banks with plans for a bond issue will aim
to raise at least benchmark-sized deals, understood to mean $500
million. Aside from QNB's $7.5 billion programme, Commercial
Bank of Qatar has a $5 billion programme which it set
up in August, and appears unlikely to draw on the entire sum
this year; Qatar Islamic Bank was said in the market to be
aiming for up to $1 billion from a sukuk sale last year -- that
did not materialise and could be revived this year.
GREs are likely to have scope to raise larger sums,
attracting sizeable orderbooks and healthy demand. In 2010, real
estate company Qatari Diar raised $3.5 billion with a
state-guaranteed bond; Qatar Telecom raised $2.75 billion that
year.
One major reason that Qatari companies have been able to
refrain from issuing debt is the relative strength of their
balance sheets compared to Gulf peers.
"Qatari credits have currently a sound liquidity profile and
this reduces their need to tap external funding," said Raffaele
Semonella, Middle East and Africa credit analyst at HSBC in
London.
Some borrowers have opted for other means to raise capital.
Despite having secured approval for a $5 billion bond programme,
Commercial Bank of Qatar on Thursday said it had signed a $455
million term loan with a club of seven regional and
international banks. The lender did not disclose the terms of
the loan, which was coordinated by NBAD. Because of Qatari
firms' strength, they may be in a good position to obtain loans
despite the overall weakness of the regional loan market as
European banks pull out.
"Issuers themselves are likely to be sensitive to the
absolute spread level, and for entities that are cash-generative
or have access to other channels of funding, there is likely to
be less need or urgency to tap the debt capital markets," NBAD's
Bhogaita said.
But he added that issuers which did want to tap markets
would have to take advantage of windows of opportunity.