* QNB roadshows may be signal for Qatari issuers

* Follows year of minimal issuance in Qatar

* Market conditions look favourable

* But strong balance sheets reduce urgency of issues

* Some companies may choose loans instead

By Mala Pancholia

DUBAI, Feb 9 Qatar National Bank's announcement on Thursday that it had picked five banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings could signal the start of a series of global bond issues by Qatari companies.

Gulf issuance of bonds totals nearly $3 billion so far this year, with Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy the last borrower to tap the market, issuing a $1 billion 10-year conventional bond earlier this week. Order books for the paper were reportedly over $9 billion.

Dubai companies have been active issuers of sukuk; three of the four Islamic bond sales this year have been from Dubai issuers. The sukuk have been relatively small in size but have also attracted considerable demand.

But bond issuance from Qatar, one of the world's richest countries with economic growth estimated by analysts at over 17 percent last year, has been minimal. Qatar's only international issue in 2011 was the sovereign's $5 billion in multi-tranche bonds, sold in November; the only significant domestic bond issue last year was also by the sovereign, a sale of 50 billion riyals in January 2011.

"The borrowing needs of Qatari banks and GREs (government-related enterprises) haven't suddenly evaporated, they are still there, and any issuance from top-tier Qatari names would be well-received by the markets," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Traders noted that despite an overall tightening in Qatari credit default swaps and bonds in recent weeks, some Qatari names have been under pressure this week, which could be in anticipation of new supply expected to hit the market.

"There has been a sell-off in Qatari paper recently but the market is still net buyers. It could be due to some widening of spreads on selective names and growing market expectations of new issues from Qatar, thus making way for new paper," one trader said.

QNB, Qatar's largest bank by market value, said a dollar-denominated bond issue might follow the investor meetings. It mandated Barclays Capital, Citigroup , HSBC, Standard Chartered and its own unit, QNB Capital, to manage the roadshows beginning Feb. 13. Any bond issue would come from its $7.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme, set up in August by Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital.

IMPROVING CONDITIONS

Improving market conditions make a run of Qatari issues more likely. Since the third quarter of 2011, when bond yields and CDS rose across the region rose because of euro zone tensions, yields on Qatari sovereign issues have tightened by almost 25-80 basis points.

Qatar's $2 billion 3.125 percent bond maturing 2017 , issued at a spread of 225 bps over five-year Treasuries, was bid at 190.5 bps on Wednesday, while the $2 billion 4.5 percent 2022 bond, issued at 262.5 bps over 10-year Treasuries, was quoted at 203.3 bps.

Yields on other outstanding Qatari bonds -- QNB's 2015 maturity, Qatar Telecom's 2015s and Qatar Islamic Bank's 2015s -- have tightened by 40-70 bps from highs hit in October 2011.

The Iranian nuclear crisis caused Qatari CDS to widen in January, but they have since tightened back; the five-year CDS was at 129 bps this week against a recent peak of 150 bps. Provided full-scale war does not break out, analysts believe the economies of most Gulf Arab states can ride out the crisis without serious damage, partly because geopolitical tensions tend to boost their energy export earnings.

"The current environment is very good for borrowers...the low yield environment in the U.S. and Europe certainly makes the spreads offered by the MENA paper look attractive," said Anas El Maizi, fund manager at Royal Capital PJSC. He also said the slide in the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility Index was a positive signal for issuers.

"Expectations are that the banks from Qatar will be the first to tap the primary markets rather than government-linked corporates," Maizi added.

VOLUMES

Prasad Ananthakrishnan, the International Monetary Fund's head of mission to Qatar, told Reuters in an interview this week that upcoming Qatari debt issues could total $20 billion or more.

The market does not expect nearly that much issuance this year, however. Most banks with plans for a bond issue will aim to raise at least benchmark-sized deals, understood to mean $500 million. Aside from QNB's $7.5 billion programme, Commercial Bank of Qatar has a $5 billion programme which it set up in August, and appears unlikely to draw on the entire sum this year; Qatar Islamic Bank was said in the market to be aiming for up to $1 billion from a sukuk sale last year -- that did not materialise and could be revived this year.

GREs are likely to have scope to raise larger sums, attracting sizeable orderbooks and healthy demand. In 2010, real estate company Qatari Diar raised $3.5 billion with a state-guaranteed bond; Qatar Telecom raised $2.75 billion that year.

One major reason that Qatari companies have been able to refrain from issuing debt is the relative strength of their balance sheets compared to Gulf peers.

"Qatari credits have currently a sound liquidity profile and this reduces their need to tap external funding," said Raffaele Semonella, Middle East and Africa credit analyst at HSBC in London.

Some borrowers have opted for other means to raise capital. Despite having secured approval for a $5 billion bond programme, Commercial Bank of Qatar on Thursday said it had signed a $455 million term loan with a club of seven regional and international banks. The lender did not disclose the terms of the loan, which was coordinated by NBAD. Because of Qatari firms' strength, they may be in a good position to obtain loans despite the overall weakness of the regional loan market as European banks pull out.

"Issuers themselves are likely to be sensitive to the absolute spread level, and for entities that are cash-generative or have access to other channels of funding, there is likely to be less need or urgency to tap the debt capital markets," NBAD's Bhogaita said.

But he added that issuers which did want to tap markets would have to take advantage of windows of opportunity.