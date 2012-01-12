* Gulf borrowers may be more active this year
* Islamic market attractive during global turmoil
* Issuers seek Islamic funds in Middle East, Asia
* Global sukuk issuance expected to rise this year
* Secondary sukuk market affected by supply
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Jan 12 A flurry of sukuk issues
from the Gulf this week shows borrowers are worried about
limited global liquidity and future access to debt markets, and
are turning to Islamic finance as a source of money that is
relatively untouched by the global turmoil.
Gulf bond issuance was lower than expected last year as many
companies held off on coming to market, unwilling to pay high
prices due to poor market conditions; total debt issuance from
the Gulf region last year was $25.8 billion, short of analysts'
estimates that volumes would be well above $30 billion.
This month's sukuk activity suggests companies may no longer
be prepared to wait to issue debt, which could make 2012 more
active. And as Western investors struggle with the euro zone
debt crisis, dampening the conventional bond market, many Gulf
firms may seek Middle Eastern and Asian money through sukuk.
Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), a unit of Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank, priced a $500 million sukuk at 350 bps over
midswaps on Tuesday, to pay a profit rate of 4.72
percent.
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank (FGB) sold a $500
million, five-year sukuk, its second under a $3.5 billion
programme set up in July 2011, while Islamic mortgage lender
Tamweel is eyeing a $300 million sukuk, guaranteed by
majority shareholder Dubai Islamic Bank
.
Outside the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia's General
Authority for Civil Aviation launched its debut sukuk offer this
week, backed by the Saudi Ministry of Finance.
"Borrowers are aware of the general liquidity crunch in the
market, and through using a sukuk format, want to cast as wide a
net as possible to take advantage of whatever liquidity there is
at present," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of the markets strategy
unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"There are concerns over the persisting uncertainties
regarding the euro zone, so many issuers may think it is best to
print a deal early in the year."
The prospect of more new sukuk supply has already weakened
the secondary market slightly. The yield on FGB's $650 million
3.797 percent sukuk maturing 2016 rose to
3.056 percent on Tuesday before falling back to 3.04 percent on
Wednesday. FGB priced its new sukuk in line with its final
guidance of 287.5 bps over midswaps.
The yield on Sharjah Islamic Bank's $400 milllion
4.715 percent sukuk maturing 2016 rose to
3.949 percent on Tuesday from 3.883 percent on the previous day.
A Dubai-based fixed income trader calculated that FGB paid a
new issue premium of about 20 bps for its new sukuk, which may
have disappointed some investors as it was smaller than many had
expected.
MORE TO COME
EIB's sukuk attracted orders of $1.5 billion; nearly 60
percent was allocated to Middle East investors, followed by
Asian investors with 23 percent. Banks were allocated nearly 70
percent of the paper, according to lead arrangers.
"Most companies are issuing sukuk because they believe there
is still interest from Asia in particular to buy into that
paper, as Europe's available liquidity is much less than what it
was a year ago," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief investment
officer at CAPM Investment.
Globally, Islamic bond issuance rose to $23.3 billion last
year from $13.9 billion in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
data. HSBC Amanah, the Islamic arm of HSBC, predicts
total corporate and government sukuk issuance will climb to $44
billion this year -- although much of that would come from a
single Malaysian company, Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Berhad
(PLUS Berhad), which is issuing a 30.6 billion ringgit ($9.7
billion) sukuk.
Sixty percent of this year's issuance is expected to come
from Malaysia and 32 percent from the Middle East and North
Africa, HSBC Amanah said.
In the Gulf, potential sukuk issuers waiting on the
sidelines include Dubai mall developer Majid Al Futtaim Holding,
Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank.
Although European money has retreated from the international
debt market because of the region's problems, European banks are
actually awash with cash after taking 489 billion euros in the
European Central Bank's first-ever three-year liquidity
operation last month. If their appetite for risk returns later
this year, some of that money could find its way into sukuk.
"If the European crisis eases and investor risk appetite
improves in the second-half of this year, the return of European
funds could encourage more regional issuers to tap the debt
markets, and we may also see some recent issuers coming to
market again," Yasin added.