LONDON Oct 16 Private equity firm Mid Europa
Partners said on Tuesday it would buy Eastern European
laboratory diagnostics company Alpha Medical from Czech private
equity group Penta Investments.
Mid Europa, which is focused on Central Europe and Turkey,
did not say in the statement how much it would pay for Alpha
Medical, which operates 50 labs across Slovakia, Poland and the
Czech Republic.
"The acquisition of Alpha Medical represents a significant
step in our strategy of consolidating the laboratory market in
Central Europe by expanding our footprint beyond Poland," said
Matthew Strassberg, Partner at Mid Europa in charge of
healthcare investments.
