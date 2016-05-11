BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Midong & Cinema Co,. Ltd. :
* Says it to acquire a 34 pct stake (51,515 shares) in a Korea-based firm, which is engaged in the provision of program and computers, for private placement participation
* Says transaction amount of 800 million won
* Expects transaction settlement date of May 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ttz5vE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.