Nov 13 Chicago will sell $326 million of second
lien revenue refunding bonds for Midway Airport on Nov. 21, a
market source said on Wednesday.
The deal comes just over two months after Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel halted plans to lease the city's second-biggest airport
to a private operator when one of the two final bidders dropped
out.
The issue includes $123 million of tax-exempt bonds, subject
to the alternative minimum tax and $141 million of non-AMT
bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
The airport will also sell $61.7 million of taxable bonds,
according to the POS.
J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.