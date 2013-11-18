BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Midway Gold Corp : * Barrick has informed co that it has completed expenditures of $38 million on
spring valley project, Pershing County, Nevada * Announcement is more than a year ahead of the scheduled requirements in the
earn-in agreement
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares