May 23 Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc :

* Says it to distribute treasury stock via public offering at 2.11 billion yen in total with subscription period from May 24 to May 25 and payment date on May 30

* Says it to distribute treasury stock via private placement at up to 316.4 million yen in total with subscription date on June 17 and payment date on June 20

