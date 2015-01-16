BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
Jan 16 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahhradwerke AG :
* Said on Thursday insolvency administrator of assets of MIFA had cancelled inclusion of MIFA bond in Entry Standard of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange with effect as of Feb. 26, 2015
* Said it is planned that bonds will be included for trading in Quotation Board of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange from Feb. 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon:


NEW YORK, May 9 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation debt price fell to a record low on Tuesday in light trading as the prospect of a drawn-out restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt load spurred selling.