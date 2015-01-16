Jan 16 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahhradwerke AG :

* Said on Thursday insolvency administrator of assets of MIFA had cancelled inclusion of MIFA bond in Entry Standard of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange with effect as of Feb. 26, 2015

* Said it is planned that bonds will be included for trading in Quotation Board of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange from Feb. 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

