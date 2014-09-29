BRIEF-Kandi Technologies receives third 2015 government subsidy payment for EV sales
* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015
Sept 29 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says notifies that loss of half of the registered share capital has occurred * Says equity in H1 report as of June 30 is estimated to be negative * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015
* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion